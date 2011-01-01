Pink Blue India

Take a journey through our unique collection of boys and girls birthday dresses, mother daughter dresses, Father Son Outfits and family matching party wear dress. Just visit our exclusive store at Jaipur to experience this collection.
Our store exhibits adorable baby boy clothes in pretty colours and exquisite styles. Pick the best outfit from the mesmerizing range of best kids Birthday Party Dresses, little boy tuxedos wedding suit, Boys First Birthday Outfits, Boys Formal Wear outfits, little boy winter wear, boys milestone rompers, Kids party shirts, children party wear Blazer and many more styles.
Dress Your Daughter Like a Little Indian Princess - Buy Designer Kid Girls Lehenga Online
Lehenga has been the evergreen girls ethnic wear since ages. Little girls look like dolls dressed in this lovely traditional outfit which adds on to her style and grace.
PinkBlueIndia has an inspiring collection of boys festive clothes to grace all occasions. Choose from the enticing array of Indian traditional wear comprising of kurtas, jackets,
kurta pajamas, sherwanis and accessories not only for newborns but also teen boys.
Dress your princess in our exclusive baby girl special occasion collection of beautiful Indian clothes for kids. If you are looking for pretty Indian festive outfits for weddings or baby designer clothes for Navratris, Diwali, Holi, Janmashtmi .
Let her grow in style with enchanting range of patterns in synch with latest trends. A closet full of barbie girls long frocks, pageant gowns, ruffle birthday dresses, flower girl doll frocks as her birthday dress is no longer a dream.
Designed keeping in mind the needs of family, the vibrant family pajama sets make the most stylish family sleepwear. Buy from the family nightwear sets, tops and bottoms in creative prints. With the collection of matching night suits for family, mom daughter, father son, brother sister, twins kids in India, you can go online shopping for family Christmas nightwear.
At PinkBlueIndia, we design the most attractive first birthday clothing for boys to honour the occasion. Our baby boy first birthday outfits come with cute graphics and prints. First birthday outfits at our boutique store are designed with softest cotton fabrics for that tender baby skin.
Shopping for your baby girl clothes is surely an innovative thing to do for the mommies. You have all the room to experiment with her gorgeous party wear outfits, baby designer clothes, formal dresses, kids ethnic wear, baby girls wedding dresses, First birthday summer clothing and winter dresses that come in enthralling colors, patterns, prints and styles that are so vibrant in their appeal.
Let her grow in style with enchanting range of patterns in synch with latest trends. A closet full of barbie girls long frocks, pageant gowns, ruffle birthday dresses, flower girl doll frocks as her birthday dress is no longer a dream. PinkBlueIndia unveils the largest collection of princess style one shoulder dresses, off shoulder birthday gowns, long birthday party frocks, Girls high low dresses,
Dressing up is more fun with father and son clothing sets. Be it a wedding or a party, the creatively designed father and son outfits make the most charming formal wear. They can dress up as a duo with father and son matching designer clothing that is created to impress.
It is a complete delight to dress in synchronized matching clothing when you are out on a holiday with your family or you are dressing for some special occasion. The family matching outfits are a wonderful idea to dress. These are coordinating mother daughter dresses collections which help you dress like a family.
Matching family outfits are the newest way to celebrate your bond with your family. Party wear family dresses are the newest buzz in the world of fashion. You can find the most amazing family matching dresses online which include the coordinated Indian family sets for birthday party, mother daughter dresses, family matching dresses for weddings, marriages and even festivals.
